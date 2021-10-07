Critical Review: Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Excellon Resources and Hycroft Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 1.75 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -5.60 Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 1.80 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.37

Excellon Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hycroft Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86% Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Excellon Resources and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hycroft Mining has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 963.83%. Given Hycroft Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Excellon Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

