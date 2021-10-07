CROAT (CROAT) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. CROAT has a total market cap of $242,745.80 and $15.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,526,640 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

