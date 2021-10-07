Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 791,564 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Crocs worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $138.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $163.18. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

