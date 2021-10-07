Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 731,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $816.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Truist raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

