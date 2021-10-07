CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Update

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $925,534.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 65,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAPL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 30,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,693. The stock has a market cap of $763.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 2.24. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 1.17%. Equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

