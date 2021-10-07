CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

CrowdGather, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRWG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. CrowdGather shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 56,784 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

CrowdGather Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRWG)

CrowdGather, Inc is a social networking, Internet company, that specializes in developing and hosting forum based websites and provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. It also develops, markets, and operates online social games as live services played over the Internet and on social networking sites and mobile platforms.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdGather Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdGather and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.