Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 139.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.42. 5,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.55.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

