Crown (CRW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,563.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $1,563.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,043.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.74 or 0.01146743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.00349871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00327933 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00044145 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,155,582 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

