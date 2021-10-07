Crowns (CWS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.39 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Crowns has a market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00224508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00103314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

