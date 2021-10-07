Crust Network Price Reaches $29.11 (CRU)

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for $29.11 or 0.00053694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Network has a market cap of $59.49 million and $3.48 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.20 or 0.00234625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00104055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011977 BTC.

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

