Crust Price Hits $42.40 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001451 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.97 or 0.00757371 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

