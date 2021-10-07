CryptEx (CRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $18.53 or 0.00034082 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $14,903.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,284.68 or 0.99844666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00067083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00054177 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004957 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.73 or 0.00534727 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004808 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

