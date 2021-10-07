Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $439,306.73 and approximately $28.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

