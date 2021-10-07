CryptoFranc (XCHF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $13,855.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.87 or 0.00227831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00103647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012252 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

