CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CSX by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

