CSX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.
CSX has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.
CSX traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 517,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87.
CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.
In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
