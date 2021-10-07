CSX Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

CSX has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSX to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

CSX traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 517,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

