CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Shares Down 0.9%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)’s stock price was down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 6,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 22,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13.

About CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

