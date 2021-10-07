CUE Protocol Price Reaches $48.58 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $48.58 or 0.00089612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $370,043.93 and $6,670.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00063579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00096535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,001.65 or 0.99610385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.50 or 0.06593446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.