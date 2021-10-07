Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) Shares Down 1.9%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 50,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,870,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 127.68% and a negative net margin of 1,219.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cuentas during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

