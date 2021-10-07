CUTcoin (CUT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,810.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $55.30 million and $3,810.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 118.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 151,464,163 coins and its circulating supply is 147,464,163 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

