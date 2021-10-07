cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99.99 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9,998.73 or 0.18535929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $99.99 million and $69,360.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00050153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00233396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00105167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

