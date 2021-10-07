CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.39

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.60. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 4,040 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.63.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%.

In other news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,885.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 5,507 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $26,323.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 735,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,484 shares of company stock worth $222,536. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of CVD Equipment worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

