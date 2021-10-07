CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

