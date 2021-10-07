CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 678,557 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of CVS Health worth $1,759,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.22. 40,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

