CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 321,538 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 114.3% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 649,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 346,598 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 38,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 254,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,259,000 after buying an additional 37,703 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 33.6% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

