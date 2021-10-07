Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $19.69. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 2,789 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth $119,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

