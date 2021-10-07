Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €106.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAI. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.79 ($106.81).

Shares of ETR DAI traded down €1.62 ($1.91) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €75.57 ($88.91). 3,445,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 52 week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 52 week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.43.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

