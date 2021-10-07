Dali Rajic Sells 20,000 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $5,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZS traded up $5.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,952. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

