Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Sold by Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,115 shares during the quarter. Danimer Scientific comprises about 1.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Danimer Scientific worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,700. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of -0.19.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

