DAO Maker Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.76 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $109.96 million and approximately $6.76 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.98 or 0.00005538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00094943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00133462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,948.27 or 1.00097350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,518.28 or 0.06527936 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.