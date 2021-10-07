DAOstack One Day Trading Volume Tops $211,933.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $211,933.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,321.65 or 0.99932579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00069837 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00053162 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005088 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.14 or 0.00544798 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004833 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

