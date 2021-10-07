Dash Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $362.36 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $189.39 or 0.00350458 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002093 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,369,489 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

