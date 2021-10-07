Datamine (DAM) Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $375,759.54 and $12,235.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.31 or 0.00537547 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000989 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $627.67 or 0.01158245 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,892,056 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

