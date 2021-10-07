Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.57

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

