Davinci Coin (DAC) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Davinci Coin has a market cap of $8.80 million and $1.31 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001486 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00078734 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006691 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.00767621 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (CRYPTO:DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin . The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Davinci Coin Coin Trading

