Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.60% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUSA. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 728.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,802 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 116,777 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,274,426 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $108,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,940 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 168,404 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

DUSA opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

