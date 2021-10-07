Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.50. Daxor shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 1,370 shares traded.

Daxor Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

Daxor Corp. is a biotechnology company which develops and manufactures BVA-100 blood volume analyzer, an instrument that measures human blood volume. Its IDANT division provides autologous blood storage; and andrology services, such as semen analysis, sperm washing and general lab testing. The company was founded by Joseph Feldschuh in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Daxor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daxor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.