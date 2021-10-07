DDKoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25,532.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $951,892.32 and $25,532.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00083162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00014375 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008770 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006314 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004214 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

