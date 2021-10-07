Decentraland Trading Up 15.7% Over Last Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001424 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $101.56 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00233563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00105165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

MANA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,049,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,968,991 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

