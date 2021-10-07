Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Insider Selling

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.49 and last traded at $30.53. 1,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 410,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Specifically, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $920,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 446,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

