Deckers Outdoor Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $14.10 Per Share (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $14.10 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.29.

Shares of DECK opened at $363.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $237.87 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $415.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,781. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after acquiring an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.