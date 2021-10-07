Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Trading Down 3.7%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 202,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,407,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Deepmatter Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £11.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.82.

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

