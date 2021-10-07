DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Up 50.8% Over Last 7 Days

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $82,714.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00063533 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 51.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00098476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00133238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,219.38 or 1.00034520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,564.92 or 0.06577259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,688,131 coins and its circulating supply is 50,147,889 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

