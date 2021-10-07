Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lowered by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 34.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.63.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE traded up $8.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.46. Deere & Company has a one year low of $221.73 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

