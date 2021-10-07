Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Down 5.1%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 273,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 379,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Defense Metals Company Profile (CVE:DEFN)

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire the Wicheeda rare earth element project covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

