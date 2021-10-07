DeFi Bids Price Tops $0.0196 (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 98.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. DeFi Bids has a market cap of $444,769.12 and approximately $1,296.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00049200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00225229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012250 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,707,846 coins and its circulating supply is 22,710,127 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

