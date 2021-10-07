Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. On average, analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $324.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

