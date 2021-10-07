Demand Brands (NASDAQ:DMAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Demand Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Demand Brands shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,110,000 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Demand Brands, Inc engages in the business of promoting healthy lifestyles primarily operating in the health and wellness, cannabis edibles and hemp and central business district Sectors. Its brands include Infusional, Weedies Edibles, Canadian Organic popcorn, Oil of Sunshine and CoCos Pure. The company was founded on October 22, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

