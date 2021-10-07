Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Short Interest Update

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.8 days.

OTCMKTS:DENKF traded down $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $31.92. 641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.57. Denka has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $42.20.

Get Denka alerts:

About Denka

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers & Performance Plastics division offers synthetic rubber, styrene-based synthetic resins, styrene monomer, chloroprene rubber, polystyrene resin, ABS resin, CLEAREN, heat-resistant resin, transparent resin, POVAL, acetyl chemicals, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Denka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.