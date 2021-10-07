Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DENN. Stephens reduced their price target on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Denny's alerts:

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.